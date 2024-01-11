Satechi SM1 Slim mechanical keyboard debuts at CES 2024 with $20 discount in tow

Lauched at CES 2024 Tuesday, the Satechi SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is available for purchase at Satechi.net. It costs $99.99, however, you'll save $20 when you apply coupon "CES20" at checkout.

Satechi manufactures some of the best accessories for laptops, tablets, and phones. The M1 Slim is Satechi's first wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac and Windows devices. Sleek and ergonomic, it lives up to its name with its slender aluminum exterior. With 14 different backlight patterns and customizable settings, the M1 Slim makes it easy to jazz up your workspace.

(Image credit: Satechi )

Satechi's M1 Slim keyboard's low-profile tactile brown switches offer the smoothness of red switches and physical feedback of blue switches. Brown switches are also quiet so this keyboard is suitable for the office or shared dorm room.

The M1 Slim keyboard also features removable keycaps, a short key travel distance, and adjustable feet to keep it stable when typing on uneven surfaces. What's more, the M1 Slim keyboard can connect to up to four devices at a time. Easily between devices with the press of the FN key and designated number key. Keys 1 and 2 support Bluetooth 5.0, key 3 employs a 2.4 GHz USB receiver, and key 4 is for wired mode.

Lightweight and compact, the SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is portable for on-the-go lifestyle. Powered by a built-in 2500mAh rechargeable battery, its USB-C port supports both charging and wired mode. It works with iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows OS, and Chrome OS devices.

If you want to add a mechanical keyboard to your gadget collection for the new year, the Satechi SM1 Slim is worth checking out.