SanDisk's Extreme portable SSD now $84 in back-to-school sale

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is one of the best external storage solutions for laptops. If you're looking for a means of moving high-res photos and videos fast, this deal is for you.

Currently, the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD is on sale for $84.99 at Amazon. That's $85 off its regular price and one of the best prices we've seen for this portable SSD.

SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD: was $169 now $84 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.View Deal

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is among the best USB Type-C laptop accessories to have in your arsenal of gadgets.

The Extreme Portable SSD in this deal packs a high storage capacity of 500GB. It's also shockproof and IP55 rated water-and dust resistant. That means you can take it with you everywhere you go with peace of mind knowing that your files are always safe.

Performance-wise, it delivers read speeds of up to 550MB/s, which makes it ideal for anyone who works with high-res photos and videos. It includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, and a Type-C to Type-A adapter.

Now half off, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD makes it more affordable to add wiggle room to your maxed-out storage.