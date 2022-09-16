Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 bundle deal knocks $410 off with no trade-in

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is just one of the stars featured in Samsung's Discover Fall Event. For a limited time, get the flexibility of Samsung's best foldable phone for less.

As part of the sale, you can get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a free Standing Case and Pen for $1,599 (opens in new tab). Normally, this bundle would set you back $2,009 so that's $410 in savings. Plus, you're getting a free storage upgrade. This is one of the best phone deals we've seen today. Amazon offers the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for the same price (opens in new tab) — minus the free case and pen.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Bundle: $2,009 $1,599 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $410 on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 with Galaxy Fold 4 Standing Case and Pen (valued at $90). As an alternative, trade-in an eligible device and get the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starting from $899.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 follows the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a new camera, display and processor. It retains the same IPX8 water resistance for everyday peace of mind.

Samsung swapped the 12MP triple camera array for a 50MP main shooter,12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lenses. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display and opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel at 120Hz. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM.

In our hands on Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on review, it felt comfortable to hold and its upgraded hinge felt sturdy. Ideal for multi-tasking and getting things done. Open the display and you'll see a taskbar just as you would on any laptop.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 lets you launch up to three screens simultaneously and plays nice with Microsoft Office Suite. And with the Pen included in this deal, you can jot down notes, create charts and edit documents on the fly.