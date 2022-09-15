Discover Samsung Fall Event 2022: Save $250 on Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and more

The Discover Samsung Fall Event offers amazing discounts through Sunday, September 18. Samsung's sitewide sale features limited time flash 3-hour flash deals and one-day deals on top-rated gadgets.

So if you want to usher in the new season with new tech, don't miss these early fall savings on Samsung's best laptops, tablets, monitors and more.

Today's deal offers the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 for $1,199 (opens in new tab). It normally goes for $1,449, so that's $250 in savings. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its specs rundown is a 512GB solid state drive.

In our Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review, we praise its stunning, portable design and powerful performance. We were also fond of its bright, color-rich AMOLED display. Our review unit's 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU scoffed at our real-world multitasking test. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par, delivering seamless multitasking performance for productivity and play.

And that's just one of the best deals from the sale. See more of today's top discounts from the Discover Samsung Fall Event below.

Discover Samsung Fall Event deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: $1,449 $1,199 @ Samsung

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360 degree hinge, so it converts from laptop to tablet mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 1.4-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unlocked: $1,059 $999 @ Samsung

Save $60 on the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 which is basically a free memory upgrade. Plus, get $100 in Samsung Credit to buy accessories. The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a 6.7 inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you require more storage, you can upgrade up to a higher capacity version up to 512GB. Or, get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 starting at $299 with eligible device trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Unlocked: $2,099 $1,799 @ Samsung

Save $210 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung is also tossing in a free standing case and S pen to sweeten the deal (valued at $90). That's a total of $300 in savings. Or, buy the Galaxy Z Fold4 from $899 with eligible deivce trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Unlocked: $1,199 $1,049 @ Samsung

Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and get $100 in Samsung Credit for accessories. This Note-worthy Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Or, buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra from $249 with eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 from $349 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S8 with eligible device trade-in during the Discover Samsung Event. And what's more, you'll receive an instant $200 Samsung Credit for accessories. The Galaxy Tab S8 packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage a high capacity 8,000mAH battery.

Samsung M5 32-inch Smart Monitor: $279 $219 @ Samsung

Save $60 on the Samsung M5 Smart Monitor with streaming TV is built for productivity and entertainment. Wireless DeX gives you a full PC experience with the monitor and your phone. The built-in smart hub and speakers let you stream TV shows and movies via Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max and more. The M5 features a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ration, 8ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

Samsung Freestyle TV Projector: $899 $799 @ Samsung

Save $100 on Samsung Freestyle Smart TV. The Freestyle packs smart TV functionality into a pint size, portable design. Enjoy a screen size of up to 100 inches in 1080p resolution anytime and anywhere.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $209 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $240 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with eligible device trade-in. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life.