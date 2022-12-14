Samsung T7 Shield 1TB external SSD falls to $89 in epic holiday tech deal

Discover Samsung Event deals (opens in new tab) include noteworthy discounts on the brand's best external SSDs. One standout deal from the sale is the Samsung T7 Shield 1TB SSD for $89.99 (opens in new tab). Typically, it sells for $160, so that's $40 off and its lowest price to date. This is one of the best storage deals (opens in new tab) of the holiday season.

By comparison, it's $10 cheaper than the 1TB Samsung Portable SSD T7 (opens in new tab) which is down to $99 ($20 off).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield 1TB: $159 $89 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield. Tough, fast and compact, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer massive files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for more options. This deal ends Dec. 15.

The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield is one of the best external solid state drives to buy. It makes it easy to transfer and store important files and works with laptops, tablets, phones and even game consoles with USB 3.2 support.

Shockproof, IP65 rated water-and-dust resistant with a rubberized grip, this portable SSD is built rugged. The SSD in this deal features 1TB of storage with fast read and write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for broad compatibility across PC, Mac, Android, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

If you're looking for a means of expanding storage on a mobile device or gaming system, Samsung's Portable SSD T7 Shield is a great solution.

The Discover Samsung Event ends Dec. 15.