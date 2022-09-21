Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved monitor gets $250 price cut

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved monitor is on sale for a stellar price. If you want to elevate your PC gaming setup, you'll like this deal.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch Gaming Monitor for $549 (opens in new tab) from The Minerva Project Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to pay $799 for it, so that's $250 in savings. Just $5 shy of its all-time low price, it's one of the best gaming monitor deals of the season. By comparison, it undercuts Samsung (opens in new tab)'s direct price by $50.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch: $799 $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $249 on the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved gaming monitor. This 2,560 x 1400-pixel resolution QLED display has a 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 1ms response time.

Samsung's Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor is engineered to deliver immersive gaming performance. It packs a 32-inch 2,560 x 1400-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time. It also supports HDR and is FreeSync and G-Sync compatible for life-like, smooth, lag-free gaming and video streaming.

Though we didn't test this monitor, Odyssey G7 reviews on Amazon average 4.5 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers praise its, curved design, rich colors and contrast. One happy owner describes it as the best monitor they've ever used.

For your connectivity needs, the Odyssey G7 offers plenty of options. You get an HDMI 2.0 port, two Display Ports, two USB ports, and a headphone jack.

If you're looking for an awesome gaming monitor for your laptop, PS5 or Xbox Series console, the Odyssey G7 is worth the splurge.