Samsung Notebook 9 Pro deal takes $250 off this MacBook Pro killer

Microsoft is closing out the month with a killer deal on the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15. Right now, you can get this versatile 2-in-1 laptop for a discounted price.

As part of Microsoft's sitewide sale, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15 is marked down to $999. Traditionally, priced at $1,249, that's $250 in savings. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this Windows laptop.

It's one of the best laptop deals you can get this weekend.

Now $250 off, Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15 is an affordable MacBook Pro alternative. You get 2-in-1 functionality, Intel Core i7 performance, and solid battery life for under $1,000.

If you're looking for a MacBook Pro alternative that offers the best of both worlds, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is the machine to get.

Specs-wise, it packs a 15-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, a Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

We reviewed the smaller, Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 13 and liked its premium design, decent performance and solid battery life.

In terms of design, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro looks like the offspring of a MacBook and 2-in-1 Windows laptop. The Notebook 9 Pro's interior is eerily similar to the MacBook's design with the same silver deck and black keyboard with rounded keys.

MacBook fans will appreciate its bouncy keys and soft, comfortable 4.7 x 2.5-inch touchpad.

Port-wise Samsung ditched the USB Type-A port and gave the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C charging port, a microSD card slot and a headphone jack.

If you don't want to spend a fortune on Apple's MacBook Pro, Samsung's Notebook 9 Pro is an affordable option.