Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable phone is nearly $300 off right now

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an all-in-one phone and tablet. It's one of the best smartphones for jet setters and anyone who wants to get things done on the go.

Currently, the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on sale for $1,623 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Typically, this foldable phone costs $1,919, so that's $296 in savings. It's not the lowest price we've seen for this Samsung phone, however, it's one of the best phone deals of the season.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,919 $1,623 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $296 on the 512GB model unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. It's equipped with 512GB of storage for storing apps and important files.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best phone for multitasking and getting things done. It features a 50MP main shooter with 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lenses. Its specs rundown consists of a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel at 120Hz. Powering Samsung's new foldable is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM.

Although we didn't test it thoroughly, we went hands-on, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and liked its comfortable feel in the hands and sturdy redesigned hinge. We tested and reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4's predecessor earned a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars so we expect its successor to be on par. In fact, we loved it so much that we gave it our tough-to-get Editor's Choice Award for its unique, practical design, stunning display and triple camera.

Open the Galaxy Z Fold 4's display and you'll see a taskbar just as you would on any laptop. One of the best phones for multitaskers, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 lets you launch up to three screens simultaneously and works well with Microsoft Office Suite.

If price kept you from picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 4 before, at $300 off, it's a little less intimidating.