Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable phone is nearly $300 off right now

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an all-in-one phone and tablet. It's one of the best smartphones for jet setters and anyone who wants to get things done on the go.
Currently, the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on sale for $1,623 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Typically, this foldable phone costs $1,919, so that's $296 in savings. It's not the lowest price we've seen for this Samsung phone, however, it's one of the best phone deals of the season.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4:
$1,919 $1,623 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $296 on the 512GB model unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. It's equipped with 512GB of storage for storing apps and important files.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best phone for multitasking and getting things done. It features a 50MP main shooter with 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lenses. Its specs rundown consists of a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel at 120Hz. Powering Samsung's new foldable is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM.
Although we didn't test it thoroughly, we went hands-on, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and liked its comfortable feel in the hands and sturdy redesigned hinge. We tested and reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4's predecessor earned a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars so we expect its successor to be on par. In fact, we loved it so much that we gave it our tough-to-get Editor's Choice Award for its unique, practical design, stunning display and triple camera.
Open the Galaxy Z Fold 4's display and you'll see a taskbar just as you would on any laptop. One of the best phones for multitaskers, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 lets you launch up to three screens simultaneously and works well with Microsoft Office Suite.
If price kept you from picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 4 before, at $300 off, it's a little less intimidating.