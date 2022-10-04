Get $300 off Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now in this epic Prime Early Access deal

By Jason England
published

Save $300 on the multifunctional Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4 desktop screen on a purple table with 3 windows open
Amazon Prime Early Access hasn't even started yet, but you can already save $300 on the amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab)!

We had our suspicions that Samsung would be involved in Amazon's first big sales event of the Fall, but not even we were expecting to see a discount this significant on the company's massive, ultra-luxury foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Bundle:$1,799 $1,499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $300 on Samsung's big screen foldable — packing the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a gorgeous 7.6-inch AMOLED panel inside, 12GB of RAM, a crisp 50MP main shooter and a tonne of storage.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 follows the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a new camera, display and processor. It retains the same IPX8 water resistance for everyday peace of mind.

Samsung swapped the 12MP triple camera array for a 50MP main shooter,12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lenses. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display and opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel at 120Hz. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM.

In our hands on Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on review, it felt comfortable to hold and its upgraded hinge felt sturdy. Ideal for multi-tasking and getting things done. Open the display and you'll see a taskbar just as you would on any laptop. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 lets you launch up to three screens simultaneously and plays nice with Microsoft Office Suite. And with the Pen included in this deal, you can jot down notes, create charts and edit documents on the fly.

If this is the first indicator of what we can expect, there's a lot of discounts to look forward to in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale!

Staff Writer

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag.