The excellent Galaxy Tab S8 gets $100 price cut ahead of Samsung's spring sale

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus are portable, versatile and premium. Just days before the Samsung Discover Event (opens in new tab) which starts March 20, 2023, Samsung's flagship tablet gets a notable price cut.

Right now, you can get the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $599 (opens in new tab) directly from Samsung. No trade-in is required. Typically, this tablet costs $699, so that's $100 in savings and one of the best Samsung deals we've seen this season. If you want a bigger screen, Samsung offers the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for $799 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is a formidable productivity tablet with detachable keyboard (sold separately) and Samsung DeX support. It packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT 120Hz display for smooth content streaming and gaming. Inside, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAH battery

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review, we loved its bright, vivid display, included S Pen and solid performance. We also loved its excellent cameras and nearly 13 hour battery life. We gave the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 offers a host of upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S7 for video calls. This includes ultra-wide front cameras, a three-microphone setup, and intuitive auto-framing technology. It also ships with an S Pen which opens up a whole new world of nifty features for taking notes, sketching and drawing.

If you're looking for a versatile iPad alternative, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a solid buy.