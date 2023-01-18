Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs leak in full — here’s what you need to know

A huge leak has just exposed everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, from dimensions and color options to every single spec.

This gargantuan leak comes to us from German outlet WinFuture (opens in new tab), and a lot of these details confirm a lot of the leaks/rumors we've been reporting, alongside some surprises too.

What are the specs?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Just below is a table of all the information we just found out in this huge leak.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Display 6.1-inch FHD AMOLED 6.6-inch FHD AMOLED Refresh rate 48 - 120Hz adaptive 48 - 120Hz adaptive Rear cameras 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto Front camera 12MP selfie 12MP selfie Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB Battery 3,900 mAh 4,700 mAh Charging 25W wired/10W wireless 45W wired/10W wireless Water/dust resistance IP68 IP68 Size 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm (5.75 x 2.79 x 0.29 inches) 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm (6.2 x 3.0 x 0.29 inches) Weight 167g (5.8 ounces) 195g (6.8 ounces) Colors Black, Cotton, Green, Purple Black, Cotton, Green, Purple

So, lets start with the design. Thanks to a bunch of press assets in the leak, we can now confirm that the back camera bump that was integrated into the edge has been replaced with a more Ultra-esque row of individual lenses.

Plus, the phones have slightly different dimensions to their predecessors — the S23 is 6mm taller than the S22 for example, whereas the S23 Plus is actually 5mm shorter. Of course, alot of the more predictable differences are here too: a jump to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 6.1 or 6.6-inch AMOLED panel with FHD resolution and adaptive refresh rate, similar camera systems to previous gen and an identical quanity of RAM.

But Samsung did hear you on the battery life of last year's phones, and is remedying this with bigger cells. The S23 is getting a 200 mAh bump over the S22 with a 3,900 mAh battery, and the S23 Plus the same with a 4,700 mAh over last year's 4,500.

Other features that seem small but land a huge impact on performance are Wi-Fi 6E (hello 6GHz band support), Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers and ultrawideband support.

Outlook

Available in black, cotton, green or purple, there seems to be a whole lot to be excited about in the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus. We're used to seeing leaks drip out ahead of the Unpacked event, but I can't remember a reveal this significantly large!

Of course, we'll save official opinions for our full hands-on, but color us excited to give these a go — small tweaks could lead to far better phones here.