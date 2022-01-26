Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event set for February 9 — here's how the Galaxy S22 may look

Samsung confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off on February 9, with the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra set to be the stars of the show — and we may already have a good idea of how each smartphone will look in every color.



The South Korean tech giant already stated the next Unpacked event will land in February, and now we finally know it will land on Wednesday, February 9 at 10am EST / 3pm GMT / 7am PT. We're still a while away, but you can check out where to watch the live stream over on Samsung's site.

Samsung claims that it will be breaking the rules to "set the epic standard." Thanks to the company unveiling the Exynos 2200, the tech giant's own smartphone chip with an AMD ray tracing GPU, we know Samsung has something special rolled up its sleeves. Plus, the ongoing leaks all about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tell us we can expect another flagship Android tablet to be announced, too.

Join us as we break the rules to set the epic standard at #SamsungUnpacked, February 9, 2022.Register at https://t.co/DIakqCsiiZ pic.twitter.com/EBALmwQv0bJanuary 25, 2022 See more

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks

We've previously seen a number of leaked renders of how the Galaxy S22 may look from @OnLeaks and Ice Universe, but notable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shown us our best look yet at rumored press images for all three models (via XDA Developers).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass / @evleaks) Samsung Galaxy S22 Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass / @evleaks) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy S22 is expected to come in four color variations, including pink, green, white and black. This is similar to the Galaxy S21 lineup, although the previous generation had Phantom Gray and Violet instead of black and green. The Galaxy S22 Plus is also expected to sport the same range of colors, and will look largely the same as the smaller S22.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

While the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus should be solid upgrades from last year's models, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has dominated the discussion around this generation and driven the vast majority of the rumors. Renders based on leaked devices and schematics show an S Pen silo, making this the successor to the Galaxy Note line in all but its name.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

As with any leak, take this in with a grain of salt. Nothing is official until Samsung finally unveils the device at its Galaxy Unpacked this February, but these images look fairly accurate. For more on all things Samsung Galaxy S22, along with how the Galaxy S21 FE measures up against the Pixel 6, we've got you covered.