Samsung Galaxy S22 gets $150 price cut as Galaxy S23 rumors ramp up

Samsung's Galaxy S22 flagship is getting a nice discount for the new year. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for $649 at Amazon. That's $150 off the phone's normal asking price of $799. The Galaxy S22's lowest price ever since Black Friday, it's one of the best phone deals of the new year so far.

This price drop arrives as Samsung Galaxy S23 release date and specs rumors ramp up.

Save up to $150 on an unlocked Galaxy S22. The entry model packs a 6.1-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is one of our top picks for best smartphones for all the right reasons. First of all, its gorgeous 6.1-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display is great for streaming content and gaming. Powering the device is Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM for snappy navigating and multitasking.

And with 128GB of built-in storage, the Galaxy S22 holds up to 22,600 of JPG photos and 565 minutes of 1080p video. If you want to double your storage capacity, you can get the 256GB model Galaxy S22 for $699 ($150 off). Amazon also offer the noteworthy Galaxy S22 Ultra w/ S Pen for $999 ($200 off).

In our Samsung Galaxy S22 review, we loved the phone's bright 120Hz display, processing power, and compact, durable design. We were also fond of its rear triple camera with 3x optical zoom. We gave the Samsung Galaxy S22 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

In real-world testing, the Galaxy S22 tackled everything we threw at it. Even when we opened 12 Google Chrome tabs with Netflix streaming in the background while switching between multiple apps — the Galaxy S22 didn't stutter or lag.

If you're due for an upgrade or switching from an iPhone, the Galaxy S22 is worth considering.

