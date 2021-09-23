Samsung Galaxy S22 color options leak — green and dark red steal the show

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to launch in early 2022, but we may already know the full lineup of color options Samsung's next flagship smartphone will come in, according to a recent leak.



While Samsung fans can expect familiar color options found on the Galaxy S21 and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the leak claims the S22 lineup will have something fresh. For the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, expect white, black, rose gold, and green. As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it will apparently come in white, black and dark red.

A Dark Red color... Oooohhhh sounds cool Galaxy S22 and S22+: white, black, pink gold, greenGalaxy S22 Ultra: White, black, dark redhttps://t.co/xMp1C6Kl7eSeptember 22, 2021 See more

According to news website Galaxy Club (via leaker Tron), the green color option may be similar to what we've seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, while the rose gold option will look different from the phantom pink found in the S21 lineup. No leaked photos of the color variants were provided. Whether these color options will be available or not, or if Samsung decides to add even more to the lineup, we'll have to wait until Samsung officially announces the Galaxy S22.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

A number of leaks have already given fans a sneak peek at what the Galaxy S22 lineup may boast. The Galaxy S22 series is expected to be powered by the next-gen Samsung and AMD Exynos 2200 chip featuring RDNA 2 architecture to bring ray tracing and variable rate shading features. While we can expect an upgraded processor, Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus may feature smaller specs when compared with the S21 and S21 Plus.



As previously reported, a leak claims the S22 will sport a 6.06-inch LTPS display, while the S22 Plus will boast a 6.55-inch LTPS display panel. This year's S21 series has a 6.2-inch display, while the S21 Plus has a 6.7-inch display. While the decrease in size isn't drastic, Samsung may be pulling away from the "bigger is better" mantra; finding the middle ground between the iPhone 13 mini and plus-sized smartphones. Previous rumors indicate a decrease in size, too.



Apparently, the S22 and S22 Plus will have 3,800 mAh and 4,600mAh batteries, respectively. That's smaller than what the S21 (4,000mAh battery) and the S21 Plus (4,800mAh battery) offer. Will the new Exynos chip allow for better performance without drawing as much power? Only time will tell.