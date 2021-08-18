Samsung Galaxy S22 leak shows off surprising display and battery details

Samsung's next flagship smartphone is expected to arrive in 2022, but a new leak has revealed a list of details the Galaxy S22 may boast — including smaller displays and batteries for the S22 and S22 Plus.



The Galaxy S22 series is expected to be powered by the next-gen Samsung and AMD Exynos 2200 chip featuring RDNA 2 architecture to bring ray tracing and variable rate shading features. While we can expect an upgraded processor, Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus may feature smaller specs when compared with the S21 and S21 Plus, according to leaker Tron (via Notebookcheck).

S22 (Rainbow)R=Base, G=Plus, B=UltraDisplay (https://t.co/D3piZX1AkS)R: 6.06" LTPSG: 6.55" LTPSB: 6.81" LTPOCameraNo UPC in S22 SeriesR/G: 50(w)+12(t)+12(uw)B: 108(w)+12(t)+12(t)+12(uw)+https://t.co/4oglV6drjhBattery (estimate)R: 3800G: 4600B: 5000(1/2)August 15, 2021 See more

The leak claims the S22 will sport a 6.06-inch LTPS display, while the S22 Plus will boast a 6.55-inch LTPS display panel. This year's S21 series has a 6.2-inch display, while the S21 Plus has a 6.7-inch display. While the decrease in size isn't drastic, Samsung may be pulling away from the "bigger is better" mantra; finding the middle ground between the iPhone 12 mini and plus-sized smartphones. Previous rumors indicate a decrease in size, too.



Apparently, the S22 and S22 Plus will have 3,800 mAh and 4,600mAh batteries, respectively. That's smaller than what the S21 (4,000mAh battery) and the S21 Plus (4,800mAh battery) offer. Will the new Exynos chip allow for better performance without drawing as much power? Only time will tell.



As for the S22 Ultra, the leak states that it will remain largely the same as the current S21 Ultra; one of the best smartphones on the market. The Ultra variant will boast a 6.81-inch LTPO display, along with a 5,000mAH battery. According to the leak, we can expect the same S21 RAM and storage configurations on all the S22 models.



The leak also gives us a peek at the Galaxy S22 series camera specs. The S22 and S22 Plus are expected to feature 50 MP main cameras with a 12 MP telephoto lens and ultra-wide-angle cameras. As for the S22 Ultra, expect a 108 MP main camera, two 12 MP telephoto lenses, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a laser auto-focus sensor.



Speaking of cameras, recent leaks suggest that Samsung is working on a front-facing under-display camera for its S22 models; a feature recently seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.



Samsung's Galaxy S22 series isn't the only flagship smartphone to expect in 2022. Rumor has it the electronics giant is working on its first rollable phone, the Galaxy Z Slide (or Galaxy Z Roll). Of course, take this all in with a dose of salt, as Samsung has yet to officially reveal any details for its S22 series or rollable phone.



In the meantime, find out all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — the latest in its line of foldable smartphones. If you're wondering which is best, check out how the two foldables compare.