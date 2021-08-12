Best Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-order deals

Samsung is now accepting pre-orders for the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Although pricing starts at $999, Samsung's Galaxy X Flip 3 pre-order bonus offers help ease the strain on your wallet.

For a limited time, when you pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G directly from Samsung.com, you'll get $150 in Samsung credit for accessories. More importantly, when you trade-in up to four eligible devices, you can get up to $650 in credit toward your new Galaxy Flip 3 5G. In terms of trade-in value, the previous-gen Galaxy Z Fold 2 nets you the highest return.

Samsung's Galaxy Flip 3 5G pre-order bonus offers end August 26.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-order deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: up to $650 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Receive up to $650 in savings when you pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 directly from Samsung and trade-in up to four devices. Samsung is also tossing in $150 in Samsung credit to spend on accessories at Samsung.com or the Samsung Shop app. This preorder deal also includes four free months of YouTube Premium (valued at $47) three free months of Spotify Premium (valued at $29) and 6 free months of SiriusXM streaming (valued at $65). Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G arrive by August 27.

View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) main screen at 120Hz and a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) cover screen. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU coupled, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a more compact form factor than its sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. It folds from a full-sized smartphone into a portable 4.2 inch device that easily fits in your pocket. When closed, its 1.9-inch cover screen lets you conveniently react with various notifications.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G's Flex mode feature, you can easily capture hands-free selfies on the fly. Samsung's new Z series foldable is more durable than ever, made from aluminum, strong Gorilla glass and rated IPX8 water resistant.

If you want to be among the first to get your hands on Samsung's latest foldable, take advantage of the Galaxy Flip 3 5G's pre-order bonus deals while you still can.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G ship by August 27 which is the phone's official release date.