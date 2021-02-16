Samsung Galaxy Chromebook gets $300 price cut amid Galaxy Chromebook 2 pre-order kickoff

Pre-orders for the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 QLED laptop are now live — with pricing starts at $549.99. As a direct result, the first-gen Galaxy Chromebook 2020 with a 4K AMOLED display is deeply discounted.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2020 for $699 at Best Buy. Usually, this laptop retails for $999, so this deal puts $300 back into your pocket. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Chromebook and $100 cheaper than the Samsung direct price. It also undercuts Amazon's current price for the same configuration by $171. This is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen yet.

Galaxy Chromebook 2020 deal

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a 2-in-1 laptop with flexible hinges that converts into a tablet or tent mode.

It packs a 13.3-inch, 4K AMOLED display, a 1.6 GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Powered by Google ChromeOS, the Galaxy Chromebook comes with 15GB of additional Google Drive storage. If you require more wiggle room for your files, we recommend a USB flash drive, microSD card or external hard drive.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook review, we praised its breathtaking 4K OLED display and razor-thin chassis. We also liked its fast performance and clever built-in S-pen stylus garage. In real-world testing, we found that the Galaxy Chromebook is the fastest of its kind. It juggled 20 Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p YouTube videos, without a hitch. In our lab, the laptop scored 2,232 on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test, which beats the Google Pixelbook Go's Core i5-8200Y chip (1,356).

When it comes to design, the razor-thin Galaxy Chromebook stands out from the crowd. It flaunts a gorgeous, aluminum design and bold metallic red finish to complement its stunning AMOLED display. Incorporated into the laptop's design are a fingerprint sensor on the deck as well as an S Pen slot on its edge. As for ports, you get two USB Type-C ports, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack.

At 11.9 x 8 x 0.4 inches and 2.3 pounds, the Galaxy Chromebook is thinner than the Google PixelBook Go (12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, 2.3 pounds), the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds) and the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).

Now $300 off, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a solid pickup if you want to own one of the best Chromebooks out there.