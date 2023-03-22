Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 touch screen laptop gets rare price cut

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 touch screen laptop is one of the best budget 2-in-1 laptops around. During the Samsung Discover Event, there are two ways to save on this top-rated Chromebook.

As part of the sale, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is just $369 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its normal price of $369 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this convertible laptop. Or, you can get the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 for as low $95 (opens in new tab) ($275 off) when you trade-in an eligible laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Hands-down this is one of the best cheap Chromebook deals we've tracked all month.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360: $449 $369 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Chrombook 2 360. This 2-in-1 Chromebook features a 360-degree hinge, so it easily transforms from laptop to tablet mode. This 12.4-inch Chromebook comes packed with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Best Buy (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is one of the best laptops for students and small home offices. It's super-portable and has a 360-degree hinge design to convert from laptop to tablet or tent mode.

The laptop in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 x 1600) touch screen, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics. The laptop's 128GB of eMMC microSD-expanable storage safekeeps important files.

While we didn't test it, Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 review ratings average 4.5 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Satisfied customers love its compact, sturdy design, folding options and spill resistant keyboard. Others like its easy set up and snappy, responsive performance.

At 2.8 pounds and 8.13 x 0.7 x 11.3 inches thin, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is super-portable. It's light and compact enough to fit in a backpack or bag to carry it everywhere. Connectivity-wise, you get 2 x Type-C port, 1x Type-A superspeed port. There's also a MicroSD card reader and Kensington lock built-in.

If you're looking for a flexible laptop that gets things done, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 one to consider.