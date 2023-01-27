Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 drop to $89 for the first time this year

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are among today's best headphone deals and we're excited to share the good news. Right now, you can scoop up our favorite wireless earbuds for less.

Today, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $89 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. They usually cost $149, so this deal saves you $60. This is the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds in a while. If you don't mind spending $10 more, Amazon offers the Galaxy Buds Pro for $99 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. If various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are the best wireless earbuds for Android users. They feature active noise cancellation, IPX2 water resistance, and touch controls.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review, we loved their extremely comfortable design, powerful ANC with ambient mode, and great sound. We were also impressed by the buds' loud and clear call quality.

We gave the Galaxy Buds 2 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award co-sign. During real-world testing with ANC enabled, the Galaxy Buds 2 lasted 4 hours and 52 minutes. That beats the AirPods Pro battery life hours and is on par with Galaxy Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-series.

If you're looking for AirPods Pro or Pixel Buds Series-A alternatives, the Galaxy Buds 2 are a wise choice.