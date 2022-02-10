Samsung Galaxy Book falls to £569 in epic offer: Daily Deals

Trending

Swipe this Samsung Galaxy Book for £265 off the price tag

Daily Deals UK with Samsung Galaxy Book
We're back with a hearty serving of deals, and if you're on the market for a worthy gaming or business laptop, you're in luck.

Right now, the impressive Samsung Galaxy Book with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU is just £569 over at Laptops Direct, making this commendable business laptop an absolute steal.

Plus, if you're on the hunt for a gaming laptop with an RTX 3060, this Asus TUF Dash F15 with RTX 3060 is just £799. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for a gaming laptop with this GPU! Better yet, you can grab a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for a tenner less. 

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Samsung Galaxy Book: was £835 now £569.97 @ Laptops Direct

Samsung Galaxy Book: was £835 now £569.97 @ Laptops Direct
Now cheaper than ever before, the Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is an absolute steal. From its speedy processing power that is only bested by the M1 MacBook Air in the sub-$1,000 category to the comfortable keyboard and variety of ports, you can't go wrong with this sturdy Galaxy Book. 

View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15: was £999 now £799 @ Box.co.uk

Asus TUF Dash F15: was £999 now £799 @ Box.co.uk
A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3060 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top. 

View Deal
AirPods Pro: was £199 now £149 @ Geek Swag

AirPods Pro: was £199 now £149 @ Geek Swag
Apple's new AirPods Pro are £50 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months: was £32 now £22 @ CDKeys

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months: was £32 now £22 @ CDKeys
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get three months of it for £10 off. This service boasts a catalogue of over 300 games between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Keep in mind, Ultimate allows you to access those games on both PC and Xbox consoles, while regular Xbox Game Pass works only for those who use Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles.

View Deal
Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £34.99 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £34.99 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY
Pokémon Legends Arceus is an impressive reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. Now, you can grab it for just £34.99 thanks to a special discount code "SWNEXTDAY" over at Currys. 

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

