Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro drops to $899 — its lowest price of the year

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is down to a stellar price among today's best laptops deals. Predecessor to the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro is still one of the best laptops to buy. Especially now.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro for $899 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $350 off its normal price of $1,249 and marks its lowest price of the year. This is one of the best Samsung deals we've seen since the start of 2023.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro: $1,249 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro. This 12th Gen Intel Evo laptop is configured with a 15.3-inch 1080p AMOLED display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 Pro is one of the best laptops for school, work and everything in between. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is enough multitasking performance for productivity and play.

Though we didn't test this exact model, we took its convertible sibling for a spin. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review, we loved its stunning, portable design, powerful performance and color-rich AMOLED display. We were also impressed by its long battery life and rated it 4 out of 5-stars and gave it our Editor's Choice award.

During testing, our review unit's 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU effortlessly (and quietly) handled multiple tasks at once. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par given its powerful Intel Evo-certified 12th Gen Intel Core i5 chip.

Weighing just 2.5 pounds and 0.5 inches thin, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro is as light and thin as it is powerful. For your connectivity needs, you get 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x HDMI port, and 1 x USB Type-C port. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity ensure fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

Now just under $900, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is a great value for the price. It's a solid option if you're looking for a laptop that's thin, light and powerful.