Samsung Galaxy A54 preorder deals are live — just $199 with trade in

You can now preorder the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at Samsung.com for $449 (opens in new tab) in the U.S. This latest addition to the tech giant’s popular Galaxy A series line can be yours for as low at $199 less thanks to Samsung’s generous Galaxy A54 5G pre order deals.

For a limited time, buy the unlocked Galaxy A54 5G directly from Samsung and save up to $250 when you trade-in an eligible device. And, get Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds for $49.99 with your purchase. Spring savings are definitely springing right now, this is one of the best phone deals you can get.

The Galaxy A54 5G is available in two flavors: Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite. Preorders ship to arrive by April 11.

Save up to $250 when you preorder the Galaxy A54 5G with this Samsung trade-in deal. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via a built-in microSD slot. Powering the phone is a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. Preorders ship to arrive by April 11.

Powered by Google’s latest Android 13 mobile OS, the Galaxy A54 5G is expected to serve you well for several years. You’ll get four generations of OTA software updates alongside up to five years of security updates.

Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G is one of the best Android phones for the money, judging by the specs.

Prospective Galaxy A54 5G owners can look forward to capturing shake-free, quality videos with the phone’s 50MP camera, even in low-light. You can thank enhanced optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) for that. Advanced editing functions make it easy to quickly remove unwanted shadows and reflections from photos, thanks to the enhanced editing tools. Take selfies and enjoy smooth video calls with a 32MP front camera.

So if you’re due for an upgrade and don’t want to spend $1,000 on a smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a budget-friendly option.