Samsung Father's Day deal knocks $400 off the superb Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is one of the best laptops to buy for its gorgeous display, strong performance and premium build. Just days ahead of Father's Day, Samsung is slashing hundreds off one of our favorite Ultrabooks.

From now through Father's Day, June 18, you can get the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra for $1999 at Samsung. It normally costs $2,399, so that's $400 in savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Order today to have it shipped to arrive in time for Father's Day. Best Buy offers this same deal with optional pick up at a location near you.

This is one of best laptop deals you can get right now.

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $2,399 $1,999 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with no-trade-in. Samsung's most powerful laptop yet, it packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050 GPU and 1TB of storage. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a solid MacBook Pro alternative for power-uses and creators on the move. Samsung's most powerful laptop yet, it packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050 GPU and 1TB of storage.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra review , we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. The laptop's stunning 16-inch AMOLED display, strong performance, and blistering fast SSD are just some of its highlights. Although we wish it had more battery life, that's where Samsung's 20,000 mAh Battery Pack comes in handy.

During real-world performance tests, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra had no hiccups or slowdowns. Even when we bombarded it with 36 Google Chrome tabs, two of which were streaming 4K YouTube videos simultaneously, with YouTube Music, Google Docs running in the background. For good measure, we threw in Samsung’s Multi Control and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra kept its cool without even a stutter.

Back in our lab's Geekbench 5 overall performance test, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra hit a high score of 12,212. Not only did it beat the premium laptop average (10,621), it also washed the HP Envy 16 (11,621) and Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (11,974). Although it notched under the MacBook Pro 16 M2 Max (15,044), you wouldn't notice the difference in nanoseconds during normal use.

Port-wise, the Galaxy Book Ultra equips you with 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports , 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A and 1 x 3.5mm audio jack. And at 3.9 pounds and 13.9 x 9.9 0.6-inches thin, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is more portable than its direct competitor. It's considerably lighter and thinner than the 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro (4.7 pounds, 14.0 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

In a nutshell, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is worth considering if you want a powerful laptop for creating and gaming on the go.