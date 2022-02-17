Samsung announces a Galaxy event at MWC 2022 — here's what we know

Samsung's already had a busy February with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 announcements, but just days after its new flagship phones and tablets start shipping the company will hold another Galaxy event ahead of MWC 2022.

The virtual event will be streamed live on Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 1 p.m. ET on February 27, so you can watch it right along with us and see what else Samsung has in store for this year.

The invitation itself doesn't offer any insights into what Samsung might announce. It features stylized versions of the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a laptop. If there is any new hardware coming, a new laptop or Chromebook would seem the most likely as the rest of the company's lineups have been refreshed far too recently.

It's also possible, given that the invitation shows the full range of its products, that this is related to a unifying Samsung software or service. That could mean updates on One UI or Samsung's own apps.

The good news is that we only have a couple of weeks to wait and find out. We'll be covering all of the latest from MWC 2022, which kicks off officially on February 28 and runs through March 3.