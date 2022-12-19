You can buy an RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop for LESS than $1,200

The headline says it all. With $1,250 off, this is the cheapest RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop we've ever seen (opens in new tab).
When I wrote about now being the best time to buy a gaming laptop (opens in new tab), I didn't anticipate the prices to go as low as this. It's mindblowing to see so much power at a cost this small.
In fact, the Gigabyte AERO 16 XE5 is $100 cheaper than its previous sale price on Black Friday!
Gigabyte Aero 6 XE5:
$2,449 $1,199 @ Newegg with code AFFIRM15PC (opens in new tab)
This creator/gaming laptop hybrid packs stupendous specs into a sleek chassis at a shockingly affordable price: Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, that RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, which keeps pictures fluid on that gorgeous 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display.
As you can see from the spec list just above, this huge saving hasn’t caused a compromise in any other areas of the system just to get that RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The 2.3GHz Intel Core i7-12700H is an absolute screamer that ensures no graphical bottlenecking.
Combine that with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, and this is able to hold plenty of high-capacity games and creative pro applications — running them smoothly side-by-side. That's a spec list to make a lot of the best gaming laptops sweat.
While the 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED panel with HDR and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut runs at just 60Hz, the vivid color accuracy and impressive contrast ratio will make your games look spectacular. Plus, if you need that extra smooth framerate while at home, the Mini DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 ports, paired with a good gaming monitor can help with that!