You can buy an RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop for LESS than $1,200

The headline says it all. With $1,250 off, this is the cheapest RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop we've ever seen (opens in new tab).

When I wrote about now being the best time to buy a gaming laptop (opens in new tab), I didn't anticipate the prices to go as low as this. It's mindblowing to see so much power at a cost this small.

In fact, the Gigabyte AERO 16 XE5 is $100 cheaper than its previous sale price on Black Friday!

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aero 6 XE5: $2,449 $1,199 @ Newegg with code AFFIRM15PC (opens in new tab)

This creator/gaming laptop hybrid packs stupendous specs into a sleek chassis at a shockingly affordable price: Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, that RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, which keeps pictures fluid on that gorgeous 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display.

As you can see from the spec list just above, this huge saving hasn’t caused a compromise in any other areas of the system just to get that RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The 2.3GHz Intel Core i7-12700H is an absolute screamer that ensures no graphical bottlenecking.

Combine that with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, and this is able to hold plenty of high-capacity games and creative pro applications — running them smoothly side-by-side. That's a spec list to make a lot of the best gaming laptops sweat.