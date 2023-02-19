Remnant 2: Everything we know so far

“Dark Souls with guns” was the pitch when the first Remnant game launched back in 2019, but with the upcoming launch of Remnant 2, Gunfire Games are crafting its own identity within this specialized genre of games.

Remnant: From the Ashes wasn’t GOTY material, but it was a hell of a lot of fun to play in co-op. I am hoping that Gunfire Games builds upon the original by crafting more diverse environments and a smoother overall mechanics.

Here’s everything we know so far about Remnant 2, from the release date and story to the gameplay and trailers.

Remnant 2 got a surprise announcement at The Game Awards 2022 show, but we still don’t know the exact release date. It is, however, slated to launch sometime in 2023.

Remnant 2 will launch for PS5 , Xbox Series X , and PC . The original Remnant: From the Ashes will actually see a Nintendo Switch release on March 21, 2023.

Remnant 2 story

If you can remember what happened in the first game, you must have a photographic memory. I could not be bothered, I just like the pew-pew and stab-stab. According to the internet, Remnant: From the Ashes takes place in a post-apocalyptic Earth that has been devastated and overrun by an interdimensional evil called the Root. What I do remember from the end of the game was that the players destroyed the source of the Root.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Remnant 2 is a fresh slate — for me at least. According to the game’s description, players must stop an evil from destroying reality itself. Intense. But it seems unlikely that the antagonist of the first game would come back. The one thing that Remnant had going for it was its worldbuilding — you got to travel to planets beyond Earth, and there was plenty of lore surrounding the planets.

Considering we’re talking about reality with Remnant 2, it’s likely that we’ll be planet hopping again, which is exciting because Earth was the most boring biome in the original game.

Remnant 2 gameplay

Apart from being a third-person shooter RPG soulslike monstrosity, we do know quite a few things about Remnant 2.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

You’ll get a similar ranged and melee combat experience with large-scale boss battles. Gear system is back, but we’re not sure how deep the changes are just yet. Co-op is back, too, of course, and apparently we’ll be able to travel to “new worlds and beyond, overrun by mythical creatures.”

Procedurally generated dungeons and areas will return, which can be a good thing if they’re done well. Apparently, there will be a variety of stories designed to encourage multiple visits throughout the world.

Similar to a class system, the Archetype system will net you active and passive abilities. You can unlock new Archetypes throughout the game and equip them alongside others to shake up your play style.

Remnant 2 trailers

There’s only one trailer so far, but we have a pretty good sense about the game, the style of play, and the art style. We might get another trailer closer to the week of launch.

Remnant 2 PC requirements

Remnant 2 does have an entry on Steam already, but we don’t know the official PC requirements, so we can only use the original game for reference. Keep in mind that this game is from 2019.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Remnant: From the Ashes required you to have a minimum of Intel Core i3-7350K CPU (4.20 GHz) or better, 8GB of RAM, and a AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU. The recommended specs include Intel Core i5-4590 processor (3.70 GHz) or better, 8GB of RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 GPU.

Some of the best cheap gaming laptops sport a fresh Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which can crush those specs, and should be enough to at least run the minimum specs on the new Remnant 2.

Outlook

I’m not expecting groundbreaking material from Remnant 2, but I hope it’s better than the original and offers yet another fun ol’ soulslike experience. I’ve got nothing more than that — just waiting to go pew-pew and stab-stab.

Remnant 2 is slated to launch sometime in 2023, so stay tuned for our full review and more news.