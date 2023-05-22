Razer Gaming Week: $1,200 off Razer laptops, BAPE gaming gear and more

Razer Gaming Week deals are in full swing with epic discounts on Razer gaming laptops and accessories.

As part of the sale, you can get the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 Ti GPU for $1,799. Normally priced at $2,999, that's a whopping $1,200 in savings. This marks a new all-time price low for this machine in one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

For a gaming rig, the Razer Blade 15 is super-thin, sleek and powerful. The laptop on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.7-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It's outfitted with a speedy 1TB SSD which is ample storage for games. Customizable RGB Razer Chroma keys lets you personalize your battlestation. FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, distortion and lag-free gameplay.

If you're on the hunt for the best prices on Razer PC accessories, Razer Gaming Week has you covered. Right now, you can save up to 50% on select Razer accessories like the Razer Raptor 27" 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor, now on sale for $399 ($400 off). Hypebeats will want to snag the Razer x A Bathing Ape Iskur X Gaming Chair for $594 ($105 off) and matching Razer x A Bathing Ape BlackWidow V3 Keyboard for $149 ($50 off). We recommend you grab these Razer.com exclusives while they're still in stock.

These Razer Gaming Week deals end May 27 so don't hesitate too long.

Razer Gaming Week deals

Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,999 $1,799 @ Razer

Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 15. If you're looking for a high performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced fits the bill. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.8-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 1TB SSD. And with its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for your battlestation. It works with 150+ Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and others.

Razer Blade 17 RTX 3070 Ti: $3,199 $1,999 @ Razer

Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. Rounding out its specs are a 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti AMD: $3,499 $2,299 @ Razer

Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti AMD gaming laptop. This machine is configured with a 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of dedicated VRAM and 1TB SSD.