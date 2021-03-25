Get nearly 50% off the Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse

When it comes to finding the best gaming mouse for your hard-earned money, Razer is always a good brand to go for.

And now, you can save nearly 50% on its popular DeathAdder Essential , bringing the price down to just $23.99!

Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: was $49.99 now $23.99 @ Newegg

Up your gaming performance with this highly ergonomic mouse, featuring a true 6,400 DPI optical sensor, comfortable form factor, and five programmable buttons — packed into a highly durable, lightweight construction.

The DeathAdder Essential pushes all the right buttons when it comes to finding a good gaming mouse bargain. The durable, lightweight, and ergonomic design supports up to 10 million clicks and feels good in the hand over long gameplay sessions.

On top, the peripheral's mechanical switches have a great tactile response along with its premium rubberised scroll wheel. What's more, it offers five programmable buttons that can be remapped to complex macro functions via Razer Synapse software.

For precision, the DeathAdder sports a 6,400 DPI optical sensor with on-the-fly sensitivity customisation. This is especially useful in FPS titles when you need to switch quickly between speedy run-and-gun action and precise aim-down-a-sniper scoping.

Now at just over twenty bucks, the DeathAdder Essential offers insane value for money. Don’t miss it!