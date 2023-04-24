Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 Ti gets $1,000 price cut in jaw-dropping deal

The Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop is now cheaper than ever. If the $2,799 Razer Blade 15 with RTX 4070 GPU is out of your budget, here's a deal you'll love.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 Ti GPU for $1,999 (opens in new tab)/ Formerly priced at $2,999, that's a massive savings of $1,000 — its biggest discount yet. Razer laptops are rarely discounted this deep outside of the holidays. And what's more, you're also getting 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your purchase.

If you're looking to gear up this season, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,999 $1,999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $1,000 on the Razer Blade 15 and get 3 months on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. If you're looking for a high performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced fits the bill. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.8-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 1TB SSD. And with its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for your battlestation. It works with 150+ Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and others.

Razer's 2022 Blade 15 is impressively thin, sleek and powerful. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.7-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It's outfitted with a speedy 1TB SSD which is ample storage for games. Customizable RGB Razer Chroma keys lets you personalize your battlestation. FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, distortion and lag-free gameplay.

With a weight of 4.4 pounds, and 0.7 inches thin, the Razer Blade 15 is impressively lightweight and razor thin for a gaming laptop. It's slightly heavier yet thinner than the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (4.3 pounds, 0.8 inches). It's noticeably more portable than competitors like the Lenovo Legion 7i (5.5 pounds 0.8 inches) and MSI GE76 Raider (8.8 pounds, 1 inch).

So if you're looking for a portable gaming beast to seriously level up your gameplay, the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 Ti is a wise choice. Plus, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll get access to high-quality games on PC, cloud gaming, exclusive member-only discounts and more.

There's no telling when this deal will end, so don't hesitate too long.