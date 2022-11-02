PSVR 2 launches in February: Yes, it's more expensive than Quest 2

We've been waiting for the PSVR 2 ever since the PS5's launch, and now we finally know when we can get our hands on the revolutionary hardware. However, there's a catch: It's far more expensive than we expected, as PSVR 2 will cost $549.99.

The headset launches on February 22 and comes with the PSVR 2 headset, PSVR 2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones. There's also a Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle available, which includes the same stuff as the base version, but costs $600 and includes the Call of the Mountain game. There's also a PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station available separately for $50, as it does not launch with the console itself.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Even after the Meta Quest 2's price increase from $299 to $399, the PSVR 2 is still significantly more expensive. While the PSVR 2 undeniably boasts more advanced technology, especially in regards to the eye-tracking that allows the hardware to register where the player is looking and incorporate that information within the game design itself. This is especially exciting for horror games, as that additional immersion could be terrifying.

Earlier this year, I wrote an article about how PSVR 2 seems to be more and more enticing with every new bit of information provided, making it safe for everyone but my wallet. However, after learning that PSVR 2 would not be backwards compatible and now seeing its steep cost, I'm beginning to lose faith.

PSVR 2's technology is impressive, but without the extensive game support present within the PC world, it's hard to convince myself to invest. Sure, I can enjoy Horizon: Call of the Mountain, but beyond that, it's up in the air. And with the original PSVR's extensive catalogue completely unavailable for play, I worry there won't be much to do.