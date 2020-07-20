PS5 pre-order could launch soon — but there is a catch

"When can I pre-order the PS5?" That's the question on the minds of many PlayStation enthusiasts who want to get first dibs on the highly anticipated next-gen console. But don't worry, according to a revealing line of code, PS5 pre-orders are imminent, BGR reported.

Hawk-eyed Reddit user kgarvey spotted the following error message in the code of Sony's PlayStation Direct site: "You can only purchase one version of the PS5 Console: Disc or Digital. You have already added one PS5 console to your cart."

The message insinuates that buyers can only pre-order one PS5 per household, and they will have to make a choice between the disc and digital consoles. The Redditor pointed out that the message is reminiscent of the same limitations Sony placed on pre-order purchases for the PS4 launch in 2013.

"Of course, you can always simply pre-order from multiple retailers if undecided," kgarvey wrote.

Spotted "PS5 compatible" label indicates limited backwards compatibility

The vigilant Redditor also spotted a "PS5 compatible" label in PlayStation Direct's page source code, which validates Sony's messaging about the next-gen console's limited backwards compatibility. That is, only some PS4 games will be compatible with the PS5.

Kgarvey showed us what the PS5 compatible label looks like. (Image credit: Kgarvey/PlayStation)

"With that being said, the label may be intended for accessories, like controllers and headsets rather than PS4 games, so I might be reading too much into it," kgarvey said.

When can you pre-order the PS5?

With the tell-tale line of code already in the public eye within PlayStation Direct's source code, kgarvey suspects that PS5 pre-orders are imminent. "I would speculate they are coming within the next two weeks," he added.

But of course, that's just a theory — we still have no official word from Sony on the PS5 pre-order launch date.

If you're concerned about Sony popping out of nowhere with a pre-order announcement without sufficient notice, don't worry — the gaming giant revealed that it does not plan to catch fans off guard.

“It’s not going to happen with a minute’s notice," PlayStation’s Head of Marketing Eric Lempel told Game Awards host Geoff Keighley during Friday's DualSense controller event. "We’re going to at some point let you know when you can pre-order PlayStation 5. So, please, don’t feel like you have to go run out and line up anywhere until you receive official notice on how that will work.”

Sony will likely make a clear announcement — no heart-stopping, pandemonium-causing, unexpected declarations — on when PS5 pre-orders will be available. In the meantime, keep abreast of all important PS5 news by following our oft-updated PS5 console hub.