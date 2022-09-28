PS+ October 2022 lineup revealed: Get Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed and more

PlayStation Plus Essential's October 2022 line-up has been revealed, and it includes Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot. If you've never played any of these games, you're in for some good fun. All three are easy to get into and make excellent time-killers if you can only squeeze in a quick gameplay session.

This is a great month for PlayStation owners who need something that doesn't require much commitment and can be played sporadically for short bursts of fun. Injustice 2 does feature a story mode that's more on the serious side, but even if you're not in the mood to try that out, you can matchmake with online players, complete unique challenges, or engage in the game's collection of raids.

(Image credit: Milestone)

Hot Wheels Unleashed is easily the best Hot Wheels game out there. That's not to say it's some underappreciated masterpiece, but it offer plenty of arcadey fun, especially with friends. Trust me, you'll laugh your butt off watching little toy cars flip and get sent flying thanks to their absurd weightlessness.

The developers at Milestone did a great job channeling the goofy physics of a Hot Wheels game, and it's an absolute blast worth partaking in. Hot Wheels Unleashed also has a treasure trove of community-made maps; I had tons of fun playing this game for 30 minutes to an hour with a friend and just going through whatever we found.

(Image credit: SUPERHOT Team)

Superhot is a little different. It features a single-player campaign with numerous levels strewn across it. However, the key mechanic is that time only moves when you do. If you're completely still, bullets, thrown weapons, and enemies remain frozen. You're constantly overwhelmed by an onslaught of baddies and it's up to you to figure out which directions to take, which weapons to grab, and which enemies to kill in whatever order is most successful. It's essentially an action puzzle game, making it a unique little addition to October's PlayStation Plus.

We're approaching the end of September, so if you're like me and somehow forgot to claim your monthly games until a couple of days ago, be sure to log onto your PlayStation (or just launch the app) and add them to your library. September's games include Granblue Fantasy Versus, Toem, and Need for Speed Heat.