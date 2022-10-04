Prime Early Access Sale preview: Save $420 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best smartphones to release this year. Thanks to a premature holiday deal, you can save big on this powerful producitivity phablet.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,499 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, it costs $1,919, so that's a whopping $420 in savings. This marks the lowest price ever for this unlocked smartphone.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,919 $1,499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $420 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. It's equipped with a 512GB SSD for storing apps and important files. As an alternative, get the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starting from $799 (opens in new tab)directly from Samsung with eligible trade-in.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 follows the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a new camera, display and processor. It retains the same IPX8 water resistance for everyday peace of mind.

Samsung swapped the 12MP triple camera array for a 50MP main shooter,12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lenses. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display and opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel at 120Hz. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM.

In our hands on Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on review, it felt comfortable to hold and its upgraded hinge felt sturdy. Ideal for multi-tasking and getting things done. Open the display and you'll see a taskbar just as you would on any laptop.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 lets you launch up to three screens simultaneously and plays nice with Microsoft Office Suite. And with the Pen included in this deal, you can jot down notes, create charts and edit documents on the fly.

Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access Sale starts Oct. 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and runs through Oct. 12. Browse our Prime Early Access Sale deals roundup for two days of holiday deals.