Amazon Prime Day monitor deals 2023: 9 best discounts we recommend

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is now in full effect, and it with come the best Prime Day monitor deals out there. Finding the best monitors isn't easy, but it's hard to ignore a good deal with it rears its head, especially from great brands like LG, MSI, Acer, Dell, HP, and Samsung.

Finding the right type of monitor for you depends on a few things though, including how much you're willing to spend, how wide you want it to be, and whether you're looking to be productive or play games. We have choices to fulfill each of these criteria, also including the Samsung Smart Monitor, which combines the best of both a monitor and TV into one product.

So without further ado, here are the best Prime Day deals on monitors that you can take advantage of right now.

Prime Day Monitor Deals

Acer 21.5-inch FHD monitor: $99 $77 @ Amazon

This Acer 21.5-inch FHD monitor is 22% off in this Prime Day discount. It's the least expensive product here, and frankly, not every monitor needs high resolution, fancy OLED or QLED panels, a large screen size or even high refresh rate. Sometimes you just need something practical to get work done without spending a fortune, and this Acer monitor's humble 1920 x 1080-pixel panel with 75Hz refresh rate is a great example of such a thing.

HP 27-inch FHD monitor: $229 $129 @ Amazon

This HP 27-inch FHD monitor boasts the steepest percentage discount we've seen of any monitor during Prime Day thus far, dropping this 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution IPS display with 75Hz refresh rate down by 43%. It features height adjustment and tilt capability, alongside HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA slots.

Samsung UJ59 32-inch 4K Monitor: $339 $269 @ Amazon

The Samsung UJ59 32-inch 4K monitor is 21% off, making it a solid pick for those in the market for a higher quality productivity monitor to get work done or watch the occasional TV show and movie. With a 3840 x 2160-pixel panel and 60Hz refresh rate, it's not ideal for gaming, although it does feature AMD FreeSync premium in case you decide to play anything on it.

LG UltraWide 34-inch Curved Monitor: $469 $329 @ Amazon

The LG UltraWide 34-inch Curved Monitor is seeing a $130 discount, dropping its price by 30%. With a 3440 x 1440-pixel IPS panel at 60Hz, alongside USB-C compatibility, height and tilt mechanics, and 5ms response time, it's a good pick for those who want to get more work done with a wider viewing angle. It also has two HDMI ports and DisplayPort.

Samsung 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor: $497 $379 @ Amazon

The Samsung 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor is 24% off for Prime Day. You're probably wondering what a Smart Monitor even is, but it combines the functions of a TV and monitor, allowing the user to access apps through the built-in software, while also using the display as a monitor. It features a 4K panel with AirPlay integration, voice assistance, built-in camera, an included remote, and even the ability to use Microsoft Office 365 programs without needing a PC.

Prime Day Gaming Monitor Deals

Dell 34-inch Curved Gaming: $499 $347 @ Amazon

The Dell 34-inch Curved Gaming monitor is now $153 off at Amazon, making it a great pick for those who need an ultrawide 3440 x 1440-pixel display with 144Hz refresh rate and included gaming technology like AMD FreeSync Premium. Featuring height and tilt adjustment, alongside a 1800R curve 1ms response on MPRT (2ms response otherwise) is great considering its price.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9: $1,399 $999 @ Amazon

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is no small monitor and it's certainly not for the faint of heart, featuring a 1000R curve and 5,120 x 1440-pixel QLED panel in an especially ultrawide display. The big selling point here is that it's as wide as two separate 2560x1440 monitors, also featuring Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync for gamers. Is this expensive? Yes, but if you're looking to splurge on a gaming monitor this Prime Day, you won't find many better options.

MSI G271 27-inch Gaming Monitor: $279 $179 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the MSI G271 27-inch Gaming Monitor features surprisingly good specs for its price. With 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and FreeSync Premium compatibility, consumers are getting quite a few great things at a low price. It also features tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustments, alongside HDMI and DisplayPort compatibility.

Samsung Odyssey G3: $229 $164 @ Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey G3 is a budget gaming monitor that is now even cheaper thanks to this Prime Day sale, bringing it down by 28%. Featuring a 24-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel panel with 144Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium, making it a solid pick for cost-conscious gamers.