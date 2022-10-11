Prime Day laptop deal: Acer Chromebook 512 drops to only $80!

Get this! The Acer Chromebook 512 is only $79.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) in this shocking Prime Day Early Access deal.

This budget-friendly laptop is usually $199, but thanks to the Amazon gods and goddesses sending down their Prime Day blessings upon us, this $200 Chromebook is only $80. Hallelujah! This is definitely on of the best laptop deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 512 laptop: $199 $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on Acer's Chromebook 512 laptop during Amazon's Prime Day Early Access Sale. It packs a 12-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 2.8-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. This Chromebook is ideal for anyone who is accustomed to the Google ecosystem, including Docs, Drive, Sheets and Slides.

The Acer Chromebook 512 laptop runs on Chrome OS, a Google-based operating system that is known for keeping viruses at bay, offering decent battery runtimes due to its lightweight processes, and not requiring high-end hardware because of its reliance on the cloud.

As such, if you simply intend to browse the web and use the Google ecosystem (e.g. Google Docs, Sheets and Slides), you'll be just fine with its Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. As mentioned, because many of your files will be stored on the cloud, you don't need as much local storage (you'll get 100GB of Google Drive space), so 32GB should be sufficient for web surfing, editing and creating docs, and streaming.

It also has a 12-inch, HD+ (1366 x 912) widescreen, ComfyView, LED-backlit IPS display. And if you need to do any video conferencing, it comes with an HD webcam (1280 x 720) that supports HDR (high dynamic range).

Now at its lowest price yet, the Acer Chromebook 512 is one of the best (and cheapest) Chromebooks you can get right now.

