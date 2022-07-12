Prime Day gaming mouse deal: Razer DeathAdder V2 for just $30

Razer's DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse just got a massive discount for Prime Day. If you're bargain shopping for PC accessories on a budget, you'll find interest in this deal.

Right now, you can get the Razer DeathAdder V2 for just $29 at Amazon — its lowest price ever. Typically, it costs $69, so that's $40 off and more than half off. This is one of the best Prime Day gaming mouse deals at Amazon.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse. It features an ergonomic shape, Focus+ 20K DPI optical sensor, 8-programmable buttons and 5-on board memory profiles. It's one of the best gaming mice to buy if you want drag-free wireless-like performance.

As an alternative, you can get the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro for $55 ($75 off)

You don't have to be a pro gamer to benefit from the Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse. It features a Focus+ 20K DPI optical sensor which auto-calibrates across the mouse mat to reduce cursor drift. This ensures drag-free wireless-like performance whether you're gaming or getting things done.

We didn't test this mouse, however, Razer DeathAdder V2 reviews at Amazon are quite favorable. Feedback left from customers who purchased the DeathAdder V2 rate it 4.8 out of 5-stars. Some of the highlights among owners are its ergonomic design, customizable buttons, left and right optical switches, and RGB lighting.

The DeathAdder V2 is a great option if you want a gaming specific or something sturdier and more functional than a traditional mouse.

