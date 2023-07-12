Prime Day clock is ticking! Snag this Bose Headphones 700 deal for $80 off

Prime Day is here and it's ending soon! Get any last minute shopping done now. We've seen the best Prime Day laptop deals today, and even some excellent headphones like the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

You can find the Bose Headphones 700 for $299 @ Amazon.

Bose Headphones 700: $379 $299 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the best active noise cancelling headphones around. Bose's headphones stand out with a sleek design, a slew of useful features and improvements to noise cancellation (for calls and music) and audio quality.

In our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review, we wrote that the headphones have a sleek design, excellent noise cancellation and best-in-class voice calls.

With a featherweight frame and cushy, leatherette ear pads, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are supremely comfortable. But at the heart of the 700s is finely tuned audio with plenty of detail and crisp mids.

The 700 headphones do have their quirks. The Bose app lacks EQ controls, and while the design looks great, it's easy to accidentally press the touch-capacitive buttons when they're around your neck because the ear cups rotate outward.

But overall, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are an excellent pair of ANC gear, especially on sale.