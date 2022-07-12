Prime Day 2022 sees Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 fall to crazy low $159

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best mid-range tablets you can get. If you're in the market for an affordable tablet, this deal is right up your alley.

Thanks to Prime Day 2022, the Galaxy Tab A8 has dropped to $159. Normally, it retails for $229, so you're saving a nifty $70. This is the Galaxy Tab A8's lowest price ever and one of the best Prime Day tablet deals around. Don't miss out.

Save $70 on the Galaxy Tab A8 at Amazon. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Galaxy Tab A7. The tablet in this deal packs a 10.5-inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powered by Android 11, it's easy to use and has tons of useful tools and built-in privacy and security features.

Although we didn't test this model, in our Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 review, we liked its colorful display and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. We also found its battery life impressive — it lasted 13 hours and 13 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery test. With enhanced power, performance, and a massive 7,040mAh battery, we expect the Galaxy Tab A8 to be on par.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Tab A8 maintains the signature look and feel of Samsung's top-rated Galaxy Tab S series tablets. It sports a lightweight form factor and a 10.5-inch display with a remarkably slim bezel.

Quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver a rich soundscape with depth and realism. This affords you an immersive viewing experience whether you're streaming your favorite TV series, gaming or video calls.

At 1.12 pounds and 9.72 x 6.4 x 0.3 inches, the Galaxy Tab A8 is lightweight and thin. It's on par with the Galaxy Tab A7 (1 pound, 9.8 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches) and Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus (1.01 pounds, 9.6 x 6.0 x 0.3 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Tab A8 offers a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm jack, and microSD slot, which supports up to 1TB of additional storage.

Now just $159, the Galaxy Tab A8 is more affordable than ever. It's a solid buy if you don't want to spend a small fortune on a tablet.