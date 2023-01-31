Preorder Hogwarts Legacy and get a free $10 Best Buy gift card

Hogwarts Legacy preorder bonus deals offer incentive for early adopters of the much anticipated game release. Best Buy is tossing in a free $10 e-Gift card (opens in new tab) when you preorder Hogwarts Legacy in physical format. Pricing for Hogwarts Legacy discs range from $59 to $79 for standard and deluxe editions across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Preorder Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe (PS5) for $79 (opens in new tab) from Best Buy to receive tons of bonuses and a free $10 Best Buy Gift Card. This Deluxe Edition for PS5 includes: Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, 72 Hours Early Access. Plus, preorder now to get the Onyx Hippogriff Mount and Felix Felicis Potion Recipe.

The PS5 version of Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe ships by Feb. 7, 2023 which is two days earlier than the PS5 standard edition. To claim your free $10 Best Buy e-Gift, you must have a valid e-mail address to respond to an email within 60-days of receipt.

If you're looking for a great bargain, this is one of the best gaming deals you can get.

Best Buy is running a similar deal for the just released game Forspoken in which you get a free SteelBook case (opens in new tab) (valued at $10).

PlayStation

(opens in new tab) Hogwarts Legacy PS5: $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe PS5: $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hogwarts Legacy PS4: $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe PS4: $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Xbox

(opens in new tab) Hogwarts Legacy Xbox Series X: $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Xbox Series X: $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One: $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Xbox One: $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Switch

(opens in new tab) Hogwarts Legacy Switch: $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Switch: $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

