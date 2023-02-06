Preorder any Galaxy Book 3 notebook for a free storage upgrade and $200 discount

By Hilda Scott
published

Preorder any Samsung Galaxy Book 3 for $200 off and free storage uprade

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 preorder deals (opens in new tab) bundle a $200 discount with double the storage. Or, take advantage of Samsung's trade-in program to get up to $300 off any Galaxy Book 3 series notebook. Right now, you can get the RTX 4050 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 w/ RTX 4050 GPU for $2,199 (opens in new tab) at Samsung.com. 

It normally costs $2,399, so that's $200 in savings and marks all-time price low for this new Apple MacBook Pro rival. What's even better, this deal includes a free storage upgrade so you get 1TB instead of the standard 512GB. Looking for a 2-in-1 laptop? You can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 for $1,349 (opens in new tab) ($200 off) bundled with the free storage upgrade. These are two of best laptop deals available this week. 

Galaxy Book 3 preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 24 — the official release date. 

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $2,399 $2,199 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $200 and get a free storage upgrade when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra at Samsung.com. The base model packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H  14-core CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050 GPU and 512GB 1TB SSD. Preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 24.

Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is shaping up to be one of the industry's best laptops for creators and a formidable MacBook Pro alternative. We’re still testing the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, however, it ticks all the right boxes for creative pros.

The base model boasts a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050 GPU and 512GB 1TB SSD. If you have room in your budget for more horsepower, the Intel Core i9-charged Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with RTX 4070 GPU (opens in new tab) and 32GB of RAM is $2,799 ($200 off). 

In our Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra hands-on review, we were impressed by its gorgeous display, large, smooth touchpad and keyboard with number pad. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display as seen on the Galaxy S23 is a first for the series. This stunning 3K panel has 400 nits of brightness for comfortable visibility even in direct sunlight. And with a 120Hz refresh rate, expect a smooth viewing experience whether you're creating, streaming content or gaming. 

Port-wise, the Galaxy Book Ultra supplies you with  2 x  Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, 1 x  USB 3.2 Type-A and 1 x 3.5mm audio jack. And at 3.9 pounds and 13.9 x 9.9 0.6-inches thin, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is more portable than its direct competitor. It's considerably lighter and thinner than the 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro (4.7 pounds, 14.0 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

Simply put, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is worth considering if you want a powerful laptop for creating and gaming on the go.

Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 preorder deals end Feb. 23.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1: $1,549 $1,349 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $200 and get a free storage upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung. This premium laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB 1TB SSD. Preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 24.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,649 $1,449 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $200 and get a free storage upgrade when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro. The base model of this pro-grade laptop packs a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB 1TB of SSD. Samsung also offers the 16-inch model Galaxy Book 3 Pro for $1,549 (opens in new tab) ($200 off). Preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 24.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: $1,899 $1,699 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $200 and get a free storage upgrade when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 2-in-1 with S Pen. This convertible laptop packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU,16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB 1TB SSD. Preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 24.

