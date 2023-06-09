Don't wait! Snag the Pixel Watch for $70 off in time for Father's Day

The Google Pixel Watch gets a $70 price cut — just in time for Father's Day. If you're unsure what to get dad want to avoid the last minute Father's Day gift scramble, here's an idea.

Swing over to Best Buy to get the Google Pixel Watch LTE is on sale for $329. That's $70 off its usual price of $400 and the lowest price we've tracked for this LTE model. As an alternative, you can get the Wi-Fi-only model Pixel Watch for $299 ($50 off).

These are among the best Google Watch deals we've seen since the top of the year.

Pixel Watch deal

Google Pixel Watch LTE: $399 $329 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the Goole Pixel Watch LTE — the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium.

Google's first ever Pixel Watch is the best smartwatch to buy if you're in the Google ecosystem. It's a wearable companion for Google's Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro flagship series. In fact, the Pixel Watch works seamlessly with any of today's best phones powered by Google's Android mobile OS.

We didn't get to test it, however, Pixel Watch reviews from Best Buy customers rate it 4 out of 5-stars. Some of the features happy owners praise are heart rate monitoring, customizable watch faces and solid battery life. Others like its seamless smart home integration which means you can unlock your door and turn on the lights with the command, "Hey Google".

The Pixel Watch lets you access Google's useful apps right on your wrist. When you're not near your phone, call on Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar and Gmail to get things done. Pixel Watch wearables feature Google-owned Fitbit heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking to help you stay on top of your health and wellness.

By design, the Pixel Watch is made for all-day wearing comfort and sports a sleek, circular, aesthetic for a clean, minimalist look. If you prefer to stand out from the crowd, 20 interchangeable Pixel Watch band options let you express your unique style and match your daily wardrobe.

If you're Father's Day gift shopping or want to invest in a smartwatch for yourself, the Google Pixel Watch is a solid buy.

Google Pixel Watch: $349 $299 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Goole Pixel Watch — the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium. Amazonoffers this same Pixel Watch deal.