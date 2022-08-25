Pixel 6a unlocked drops to $399 — its cheapest price yet

Google's Pixel 6a release date was less than a month ago — and it's already getting a price cut. Amid Pixel 7 release date rumors, Pixel 6 deals take up to $250 off existing phones.

For a limited time, snap up the Pixel 6a unlocked for just $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $449, so this deal puts $50 back into your pocket. Naturally, it's the lowest price yet for this new release Google phone. This is one of the best unlocked phone deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a Unlocked: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Google Pixel 6a unlocked. Google's new flagship phone 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display Google Tensor 8-core sensor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For snapping pics, shooting videos, streaming and conference calls, you get a 12.2MP wide and 12 ultrawide lens dual camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Google rates the phone's 4,410 mAh battery life at 24+ hours.

Google's Pixel 6a is among the more affordable Android phones out there. It's also one of the best smartphones to buy if you're switching from iPhone. It packs a 6.1 inch FHD+ OLED display, Google Tensor 8-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This unlocked Pixel 6a works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and just about every major U.S. carrier.

In our Pixel 6a review, we rave over its excellent software support, unique AI software features and bright, colorful display. We also praise its overall solid performance and rate the Pixel 6a 4 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice budget Android phone.

For documenting life's fleeting moments, it has a 12.2MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back. An 8MP front camera facilitates selfies and video calls. Google design engineers incorporated an under-display fingerprint sensor into the Pixel 6a for secure unlocking. No more having to memorize passwords and pin codes.

In a nutshell, the Pixel 6a offers the best features of its premium siblings for less.

See more Pixel 6 unlocked deals below.

More Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a Unlocked w/ Pixel Buds Bundle: was $548 now $468 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds A-series earbuds Bundle at Amazon. Google's latest flagship phone features a tactile alloy frame, and 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Powered by Android 13, it houses a Google Tensor sensor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 12.2MP wide and 12 ultrawide lens dual camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Google rates the phone's 4,410 mAh battery life at 24+ hours.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro Unlocked: was $899 now $649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro unlocked at Amazon. is one of the best 5G smartphones to buy. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120) 120Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.