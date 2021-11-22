Best OnePlus 9 Black Friday deals 2021

The OnePlus 9 is a solid upgrade and less costly Samsung flagship alternative. Black Friday deals are surfacing and retailers are putting their best OnePlus 9 Black Friday deals out there.

Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a new phone and the OnePlus 9 is one of the best smartphones around. It features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU and 8GB of RAM. For all your apps and important files, it offers 128GB of storage.

In our OnePlus 9 review, during testing, we were impressed by the phone's fantastic performance. We also loved its bright, vivid 120Hz display and battery life which clocked over 11 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the OnePlus 9 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the OnePlus 9 features a glass construction and a barely visible OnePlus logo on the rear. There's a volume rocker on the left edge and an iPhone-like ring/vibrate/silent slider on the right.

At 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.32 inches and 6.8 ounces, the OnePlus is on par with the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches, 6.7 ounces) and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (5.8 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches, 6.7 ounces).

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Need a phone right away? Check out the best OnePlus 9 deals below and visit our Black Friday phone deals hub for more.

OnePlus Black Friday deals

OnePlus 9 5G Unlocked: was $729 now $599 @ Amazon OnePlus 9 5G Unlocked: was $729 now $599 @ Amazon

Save $141 on the Editor's Choice OnePlus 9 5G for Black Friday. It packs a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is the OnePlus 9's lowest price ever and one of the best Black Friday deals you can get.