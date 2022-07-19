OnePlus 9 falls to just under $500 in epic unlocked phone deal

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Nord 200 are among the best Android phones for the money. If you're looking for an unlocked smartphone under $500, here's a deal for you.

Amazon currently offers the OnePlus 9 5G Unlocked for just $499 (opens in new tab). Normally, this phone retails for $730, so that's $230 in savings and an all-time low price for this particular phone. This is one of the best phone deals out there right now.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 9 5G Smartphone: was $729 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $230 on the excellent OnePlus 9 unlocked smartphone at Amazon. It packs a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

As an alternative, you can get the OnePlus Nord 200 for $199 (opens in new tab) ($40 off) if you're on a smaller budget.

On sale or not, the OnePlus 9 is one of the best smartphones out there. Period. It pack a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU and 8GB of RAM. For all your apps and important files, it offers 128GB of storage.

In our OnePlus 9 review (opens in new tab), it wowed us with its fantastic performance. We also loved its bright, vivid 120Hz display and battery life which clocked over 11 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the OnePlus 9 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

By design, the OnePlus 9 features a glass construction and a barely visible OnePlus logo on the rear. There's a volume rocker on the left edge and an iPhone-like ring/vibrate/silent slider on the right. At 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.32 inches and 6.8 ounces, the OnePlus is on par with the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches, 6.7 ounces) and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (5.8 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches, 6.7 ounces).

Simply put, if you want to enjoy top tier specs without the high price, the OnePlus 9 is a budget-friendly choice.

More OnePlus deals

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord N200: was $239 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the modestly priced OnePlus Nord N200 Android 11 smartphone. For under $200, you're getting a gorgeous, premium looking phone with a vivid 90Hz display and 5G support. It packs a 6.4-inch (2,400 x 1080) touch screen and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 CPU alongside 4GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are 64GB of microSD-expandable storage, a rear triple camera array (13MP wide, 2MP macro, 2MP monochrome) and a 16MP front camera.