OnePlus 10T preorder deal knocks $100 off the best flagship phone alternative

The best OnePlus 10T preorder deal arrives just days ahead of its September 29 release date. This sweet discount makes our favorite flagship alternative a tremendous value for the price.

Right now, you can preorder the 256GB OnePlus 10T for $649 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It usually costs $749, so you're saving $100. Of course, this is the lowest price we've seen for this soon-to-be-released phone. Given that the 128GB entry model with 8GB RAM retails for $649, you're leveling up for free. It's one of the best phone deals you can get at the moment.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10T 5G Unlocked: $749 $649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 when you preorder the 256GB model OnePlus 10T unlocked smartphone at Amazon. It packs a 6.7-inch (1080 x 2412) 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This factory unlocked 5G phone works with just about all U.S. wireless carriers including: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Visible, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Google Fi, and Cricket. Preorders are expected to ship to arrive by September 29.

The OnePlus 10T offers flagship phone features for less. It packs a 6.7-inch (1080 x 2412) 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In our OnePlus 10T review , we praise its powerful processor, superb build quality and stunning display. We also found its excellent battery life which lasted nearly 11 hours during testing impressive. We rate the OnePlus 10T 4.5 out of 5-stars overall, backed by our Editor's Choice award.

During real-world use, the OnePlus 10T's gorgeous HDR10+ certified display delivered crisp, colorful content. When capturing images the phone's 50MP Sony IMX766 senor camera produced high quality photos in sharp and colorful detail.

Performance-wise, the OnePlus 10T easily juggled a myriad of tasks without issue. Even with 15 open Google Chrome tabs, a Disney Plus video playing in the background while swiping through Instagram, TikTok and Twitter — the OnePlus 10T was fast and responsive.

Weighing in at 7.1 ounces and 0.34 inches thin, the 10T is nearly identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro (7.1 ounces, 0.33 inches). It's slightly lighter than the Google Pixel 6 Pro (6.45 x 3 x 0.35 inches, 7.4 ounces) and Samsung Galaxy S22 (6.9 ounces, 0.3 inches).

So if you're on the hunt for an sub-$1,000 unlocked phone, the OnePlus 10T is a solid choice. Especially at this tempting preorder deal price.