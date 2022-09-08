One of the best gaming laptops just hit an all-time low of $1,299 — that’s $400 off!

The 2022 Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is one the best gaming laptops out there. One end of summer deal offers a generous discount on this beastly gaming rig.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition for $1,299 (opens in new tab). When not on sale, it retails for $1,649, so that's $350 off its regular price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop and one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: $1,699 $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the 2022 Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop at Best Buy. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review (opens in new tab), we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses an AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU (opens in new tab).

Over its predecessor, the 2022 Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition features an upgraded display and faster processor. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with 3ms response time for immersive, smooth game play. Under the hood is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU, and 512GB SSD.

In our 2021 Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review, we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our prestigious Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the laptop's AMD Ryzen 9 5000HX CPU held its own against everything we put it through. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par thanks to its updated Ryzen 9 5980HX processor.

Weighing in at 5.3 pounds and 1.1 inches thick, the ROG Strix G15 is on a par with its main rival, the Alienware m15 R4 (5 pounds, 0.7~0.8 inches). It's slightly heavier than the MSI GS66 Stealth (4.6 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.4 pounds, 0.7 inches).

As its name implies, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gives you the advantage in competitive gaming. And at $400 off, it's a steal of a deal!