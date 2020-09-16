Oculus Move looks to solidify the Oculus Quest 2 as a fitness device

Along with the announcement of Oculus Quest 2 at today's Facebook Connect event the company also announced a number of new software initiatives around its VR efforts.

One perhaps surprising breakout market for VR headsets has been as fitness devices, the Quest and now Quest 2 being perhaps the best example of this given its easy portability and of course relatively accessible cost, so to further support this use case Facebook is introducing Oculus Move to track users fitness goals and progress.

At launch, Oculus Move is a pretty simple dashboard that gives users the ability to set fitness goals for themselves. It will also offer a dashboard video of how they are doing today with calendar and history views to see how you have done in the past.

Anyone that uses an Apple Watch will be familiar with the rings-style display that Oculus Move uses as the quick way to see how you are doing on calorie, move minutes and progress towards your goals for the day.

Along the right side of the dashboard, you will see a breakdown of your caloric burn and time spent in each individual VR title for that day.

Considering the inability to make it into a gym or even out for a run in many parts of the country still, VR fitness is certainly going to have a solid shot at getting off the ground. And with the new more affordable $299 price point for Oculus Quest 2 it's a viable alternative for those that want a more immersive workout at home then you can get watching a video on your tablet or TV.