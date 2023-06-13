Nothing phone (2) is coming July 11 — how to watch the ‘come to the bright side’ event

Nothing has announced the day it will reveal the phone (2) to the world: July 11 at 11 a.m. ET. Here’s where you can watch the announcement and a preview of what you can expect.

From the very beginning of learning about this phone, the Nothing phone (2) is set to be a competitor to the flagship crown rather than the mid-range darling in the Nothing phone (1) . And after the Carl Pei hype machine has got everybody into a frenzy, it’s time to see what the team has been cooking up.

How to watch the Nothing phone (2) event

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix)

The Nothing phone (2) launch event will be live streamed on July 11 starting at 11 a.m. ET (4 p.m. British Summer Time) and it will be hosted on nothing.tech. Fans can RSVP for the event to make sure they don't miss the unveiling.

We'll naturally be covering the event, so don’t worry if you can’t tune in. We’ll have all the latest Nothing phone (2) details.

What to expect from Nothing phone (2)

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix)

Nothing has been busy giving us all little breadcrumbs of information about its upcoming flagship phone. On top of that, there has been a design render leak that aligns with some of the teaser images that the company has shared. Let’s go down everything we know so far.

Carl Pei has confirmed on Twitter that the Nothing Phone (2) will be packed with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

that the Nothing Phone (2) will be packed with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Beyond this, other rumored specs point towards a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 6.55-inch AMOLED display running at 120Hz, a 4,700 mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

point towards a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 6.55-inch AMOLED display running at 120Hz, a 4,700 mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Design-wise, leaked renders point towards a very similar aesthetic to the phone (1) with a transparent back and glyph interface. The key difference being that the front and back glass design is now curved, with a curved metallic frame as well to make it easier to hold.

Other bits to note from this leak include a dual LED flash for the camera, an updated glyph lighting interface with more LEDs to create more patterns, and a new red notification light in the top corner.