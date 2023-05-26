The Nothing phone (2) sure is something — and it’ll be releasing soon

Every now and then a Brand appears out of the blue and takes the world by storm. Such is the story of Nothing, the tech brand with an engineering mind, an eye for design, and some pretty green fingers when it comes to offsetting its carbon emissions. It’s a modern brand, for a modern age — and whether you were a fan of the ear (1) or phone (1) , the hype is building for the much-anticipated smartphone sequel the phone (2) .

And, according to Carl Pei, the Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur responsible for co-founding OnePlus and founder of Nothing, those itching to get their hands on the brand's latest smartphone won’t have to wait too long.

Not for nothing

In a recent interview with Forbes , Pei was more than happy to reveal exclusive details about the upcoming phone (2), including the phone's launch window. Tossed in at the end of the interview, in glorious Apple “One more thing…” fashion, was the reveal that the phone (2) will release globally in July 2023.

We’ve also been treated to a sneak peek at the phone (2)’s design and internal specifications thanks to leaks from Sunay Gourkhede (aka @Tech_Wallah ) and unearthed Geekbench scores by MySmartPrice .

(Image credit: Nothing)

The Nothing phone (2)’s Geekbench listing pointed towards Android 13 as the operating system of choice. However, the phone (2) will almost certainly run a customized version of it through the Nothing OS by default.

With the phone (1) recently confirmed to have access to the Android 14 Beta, it’s likely that Nothing OS could be leveling up to Android 14 at some point in the near future.

The upcoming smartphone will also make use of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4nm) processor (the same processor likely to feature in the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra / Razr+ .) alongside 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM; and 128GB and 256GB options of UFS 3.1 storage. Pei also confirmed that the Nothing phone (2) would feature a 4,700 mAh battery.

(Image credit: Sunay Gourkhede (@Tech_Wallah))

In terms of display, the phone (2) is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch, FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate that promises silky-smooth pictures that are both bright and sharp, with impressive contrasts.

The panel is also likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, just as its predecessor did. News is sparse on the Camera front, though the Nothing phone (2) is likely to feature a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization.

Nothing phone (2) specification (rumored)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4nm) RAM 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB Display 6.55-inch, AMOLED @ 120Hz Resolution FHD+ (1080 x 2400-pixel) Camera(s) 50MP main w/ OIS Battery 4,700mAh

Outlook

The Nothing phone (1) launched to high praise and incredible demand thanks to its eye-catching design and fresh appeal. The launch of the phone (2) promises the same level of jaw-dropping form and function, though this time with even more availability and a global release.

Mark your calendars, because if you’re in the market for a new phone that does it all, and does it all while looking like the phone of tomorrow, then July will be the month for you to break out your pocketbook.

Are you one of those hyped about the Nothing brand’s latest smartphone release? Keep your eyes on Laptop Mag for the latest news on all things smartphone, tablet, laptop, and more.