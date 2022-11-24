NordVPN is just $2.99 a month in Black Friday sale — get 3 months for free

Black Friday 2022 is the best time to save big on laptops, tablets, and more. But to stay safe while surfing the web, you'll want to check out this NordVPN Black Friday deal that's down to $2.99 a month (opens in new tab) for its secure, high-speed VPN.



Right now, NordVPN is down to $2.99 a month thanks to a 63% saving on its 2-year package. That's down from its usual $223.83 price tag, meaning you get to save $143! You're getting three months for free, so all you have to pay is $80 for two years of premium VPN protection.



Not only can you expect one of the best VPN services around, but this deal also adds malware protection along with tracker and ad blockers. It's one of the best Black Friday deals around, especially when it comes to staying protected online.

(opens in new tab) NordVPN: $223.83 $80.73 for 2-year plan @ NordVPN (opens in new tab)

NordVPN at this price is a great value. It delivers more servers and pure speed than the competition, and it has 256-bit AES encryption if you want that additional security peace of mind. You can also expect malware protection and ad blockers. Be aware, though, that once you click on this offer, you’ve got 10 hours to claim it before the price disappears for your IP address.

NordVPN is a stellar VPN service, thanks to the fastest VPN servers it offers, amazing features it offers for its price, number of different countries users can connect to, along with its own NordLynx protocol. It's one of the best VPN services for good reason.



In our NordVPN review, we noted how it combines the very best speeds with brilliant security, which many users will appreciate. With its huge amount of servers, along with its list of advanced security features such as CyberSec to avoid ads and mainly protect you from malware, an internet and app-specific kill switch, along with split tunneling, getting NordVPN for just $2.99 per month is a deal worth checking out.



There are plenty of ways to use a VPN, but if you're looking to stay anonymous online, watch region-locked content, and surf the web at high speeds, NordVPN is the service for you.



